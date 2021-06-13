‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ officially revealed at E3

Square Enix has revealed Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, a narrative action-adventure launching later this year.

Developed by Eidos Montreal, the team behind Deus Ex, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will feature Star-Lord alongside the rest of the Guardians.

Shown during Square Enix’s E3 2021 stream, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will follow the team across the universe following a chain of cataclysmic events that threaten the universe.

Combat looks similar to hack and slash titles like Ninja Gaiden, featuring combos and plenty of enemies to fight.

In the game, players will only control Peter Quill, but the rest of the Guardians will support Star-Lord during gameplay with special attacks.

Speaking about the game, Senior Narrative Director Mary Demarle said: “The heart of this game is the narrative experience.”

“We were able to create a very compelling story with a lot of humour, a lot of excitement and a lot of real emotional moments all through the gameplay,” added Demarle.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will feature an 80s soundtrack filled with hits from bands like Kiss, Iron Maiden, Wham! and Pat Benetar.

Square Enix showed the game off with an extended gameplay trailer. We see the Guardians take on a gelatinous cube on an alien planet filled with lush vegetation.

The gameplay trailer also shows off the game’s narrative decisions, as Star-Lord can affect the actions of those around him. During one moment, Drax tries to throw Rocket over a large chasm, leaving the decision up to the player.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will launch on October 26 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One consoles and PC.

In a pre-briefing to NME, Demarle revealed that the game won’t have any DLC or microtransactions.