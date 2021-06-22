‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ release date, trailers, gameplay and everything else you need to know

Announced during this year’s digital E3 event, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is a single-player narrative adventure developed by Eidos-Montréal.

Square Enix revealed the game during a stream at E3 2021, showing over 20 minutes of gameplay and interviews related to the title. Rumours of the game’s existence had circulated for some time, although there weren’t any leaks prior to the event.

Here’s everything we know about Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy release date, platforms and price

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will launch on October 26, just in time for the holiday season.

Square Enix confirmed the game will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch through cloud streaming.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will cost £59.99 on current and last generation consoles. There are no pricing details for the Nintendo Switch version at the time of writing, but we will update this as soon as Square Enix announces the price.

The game will cost £49.99 on PC via Steam, which you can pre-order here.

Control Ultimate Edition Cloud Edition which launched on Nintendo Switch last year cost £34.99, so fans can likely expect a slightly reduced price on the platform.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy trailers

Square Enix has released two official trailers for the game so far, including an official reveal trailer and an expanded gameplay trailer.

The official reveal trailer shows off the game’s story, introducing players to Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians. The reveal also shows off the game’s combat, character dialogue and a number of alien environments, all set to the soundtrack of Bonnie Tyler’s I Need A Hero.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’s gameplay trailer provides a deeper look at how the game will play. This trailer also features dialogue, planet exploration, combat and also a look at the narrative choices. It’s unclear how much these choices will affect the overarching narrative.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy gameplay & story



Players will follow a linear narrative driven adventure in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy. The story will center around the Guardians fixing a mess they started, one that could cause the destruction of the universe.

Gameplay is a mix of dialogue, exploration and combat as mentioned. Players will only control Star Lord throughout the game, but will influence the other characters through a narrative choice system. In the footage shown so far, players can affect small moments like choosing to throw Rocket over a ravine, or larger moments like choosing which Guardian to pretend to sell.

Combat is a mix of close-range and long-range attacks, featuring a combat system that looks somewhat similar to the Devil May Cry franchise. Throughout combat, the player will be able to control Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot, who all have their own special attacks.

Eidos-Montréal has also worked the narrative aspect of the title into the combat, as Star Lord can talk during combat to motivate the team.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy DLC & microtransactions

Unlike Square Enix’s other Marvel’s property, Guardians Of The Galaxy will not include any microtransactions or DLC.

Speaking ahead of the title’s E3 reveal, senior narrative designers Mary Demarle said: “There isn’t going to be any DLC for this game, there isn’t going to be any microtransactions,”

“That’s because, for us, it’s very important that on day one, when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is about this game and to experience it.” added Marle.

However, there will be several pre-order bonuses for the title, which includes additional costumes for the Guardians.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy movies are well-known for having eclectic soundtracks that feature popular 80s hits. Square Enix has confirmed the game will be no different, featuring artists such as Pat Benetar, Joan Jett, KISS, Rick Astley and Iron Maiden.

The extended gameplay trailer showed Peter Quill using his tape player during combat. By pressing L1 and R1 together, players can huddle up and cause more damage while licensed songs play in the background.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy live-service game

Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians Of The Galaxy is not a live-service game. Eidos-Montréal has been vocal about the game being a single-player only experience from start to finish.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’s narrative director confirmed over the weekend (June 20) that players will have the option to remove copyrighted music during gameplay.

This is important to those players who intend to stream the game when it releases later this year. Copyrighted music can cause DMCA strikes against streamers, leading to temporary and permanent account closures.