‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ requires 150GB of space on PC

Developer Eidos-Montréal has updated the Steam storefront for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to include minimum and recommended system requirements.

The studio, which was recently one of the first AAA developers to switch to a 4 day work week, states that the game will require a minimum of 150GB available storage when it is released on October 26. This is equal to one of gaming’s largest open world titles, Red Dead Redemption 2.

This space requirement is for the standard version of the game. While the deluxe bundle does not list size requirements, it will obviously be north of this, as it includes the base game plus costumes, the digital soundtrack and art book.

This will not make Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy the largest download on Steam as it pales in comparison to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 231GB. However, it would place the game firmly amongst many large open-world titles, despite Eidos-Montréal repeatedly stating that the narrative is at the core of this release.

It is also almost double the size of one of its other big titles Deus Ex: Mankind Divided which is still considered vast, standing in at 77GB. What this huge file size is hiding, whether it is high-end graphics, an open world or simply that the game is unoptimised, we will have to wait until next week to find out.

Hints to the answer can be found in the other system requirements listed for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The minimum processor required is listed as an AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 or Intel® Core™ i5-4460 with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 or Intel® Core™ i7-4790 recommended. It will also need impressive graphical power recommending a NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon™ RX 590.

In other news, Minecraft developer Mojang has announced that the new 1.18 update will be released in a month or two. It also announced new details for ‘The Wild’ update which includes frogs and tadpoles.