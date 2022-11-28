‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ has around “65,000 lines of voice dialogue”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features around 65,000 lines of voice dialogue, according to developer Firaxis.

In a video titled a “special message from Firaxis” posted on YouTube, the team described their favourite aspects of the upcoming tactical role-playing title.

Speaking in the video, lead engineer Will Miller said: “I think we ended up with something like 65,000 lines of voiced dialogue, over two hours of cinematics and, gosh, more branching choices than you could imagine.”

“I think my favourite part of the development process was being able to work with a talented team of writers,” producer Rony Kahana said. “And to be able to write dialogues about imposter syndrome or mental health issues like dealing with childhood trauma.”

Midnight Suns is the first collaboration between Marvel and Firaxis, who are best known as the developers behind XCOM: Enemy Unknown.

Along with featuring various Marvel characters from X-Men to the Avengers, Marvel’s Midnight Suns includes a new superhero called ‘The Hunter’ who you can customise with different powers.

In a preview of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, NME praised the “amazing” combat system but raised some concerns about the Abbey you explore between battles.

“This Abbey layer has a confusing pace, and has you tooling around with your main character like it’s a third-person action-adventure game designed for the PlayStation 2, with play feeling a lot like the Krypt campaigns that accompany many modern Mortal Kombat games,” the preview reads. “

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to be released on December 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.