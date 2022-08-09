‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ has been delayed again

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has received yet another delay, with the game now planned to launch before March 2023.

In a statement shared to the game’s Twitter page, 2K and Firaxis shared that the upcoming strategy game will not be launching on October 7.

“After discussion with the team, we’ve made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans,” read the announcement.

The statement added that Midnight Suns will now launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 “later this fiscal year,” which ends on March 31, 2022. However, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions have been delayed for longer, and are set to launch “at a later date.”

“We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel’s Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone,” shared the message. “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we’ve ever made and we’re incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years.”

The turn-based superhero game was pushed back to the second half of 2022 in 2021, and it only received an October release date during June’s Summer Game Fest.

Recently, Firaxis has been demonstrating how several of Marvel’s biggest superheroes will work in Midnight Suns. A gameplay showcase for Doctor Strange revealed that he will use his magical abilities to act as the team’s “support hero,” while a separate video for Spider-Man shows a much more mobile and aggressive member of the lineup.

In other gaming news, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be more than a simple remaster, according to Final Fantasy 7‘s Tetsuya Nomura.