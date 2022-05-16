‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ rated in South Korea

A South Korean game rating has recently been published for the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns, potentially pointing to an incoming release date reveal.

The rating was published by the Game Rating And Administration Committee (GRAC) on May 13, and later spotted on Reddit. The information gathered from the official rating has been translated for clarity.

The title has been rated a “decision grade” of 15 years old, which translates to a PEGI rating of 16 plus or an ESRB rating of 17 plus.

The title has been described by GRAC as “a card battle role-playing game for PC that teams up with the Midnight Suns of the Marvel universe and fights against the Hydra.”

Whilst this rating doesn’t confirm an upcoming release date announcement, when Sonic Origins was rated in South Korea it had a release date trailer shortly after.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new XCOM-style game from series developer Firaxis, and it’s based on the more supernatural side of the Marvel comics universe and its series Midnight Sons (the comic and game deliberately have different names).

Creative director Jake Solomon told NME last year that “Midnight Sons is one of my very favourite comic book events in Marvel history,” adding “I cannot believe I am in this position where I get to re-tell the Midnight Sons story for a new audience and it was cool because everyone at Marvel was excited too and they knew that event too.”

The game’s publisher 2K announced last year that Marvel’s Midnight Suns had been pushed back to the second half of 2022, with the team saying it needs more time “to make the best game possible.”

This means that the game could get a release date between June and December of this year, with news coming anytime from now.

