‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will release this December after series of delays

Marvel’s Midnight Suns received a new gameplay trailer and release date at last night’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase.

The card-based tactical action role-playing game (RPG) will be released on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with the release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to be confirmed later.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally set to release in early 2022, but late last year was pushed back, before receiving an October 7 release date at this year’s Summer Game Fest. The game was then delayed a second time, with promises of a release timeframe before “the end of this fiscal year”, which is March 2023. However, it seems 2K and Firaxis have been hard at work, as the release is set for 2022 after all.

Also announced was the arrival of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts, which Firaxis creative director Jake Solomon says is a “really cool opportunity to dive deep into the dark side of Marvel”.

Prequel Shorts is a series of five videos explaining the backstory of the characters including how Lilith became the Mother Of Demons, and the formation of the core Midnight Suns.

The first video will be released on Halloween (October 31) and will be premiered via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Each video will then follow weekly until the release of the game.

A new trailer shown at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase features a mixture of animations from the Prequel Shorts as well as gameplay and cinematics from Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and gives a hint of the game’s capabilities. Players will take on the role of a new, customisable Marvel character called The Hunter, and will lead a team of fellow heroes to face challenging threats in the tactical RPG.

