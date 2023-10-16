‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ launch trailer pits Miles and MJ against a Symbiote-infected Peter

The launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showcases how Peter Parker’s interaction with the Symbiote will trigger a rift between him and MJ and Miles, leading to the two of them trying to snap him out of it.

In the trailer, villains like Venom, Lizard, Kraven the Hunter and the Sandman terrorise New York City, with Peter and Miles being the only heroes that can take them on.

However, Peter’s encounter with the alien Symbiote changes him to become the thing he despises the most, and MJ and Miles must work together to separate the two before they become one. Check it out below:

Previously, Insomniac Games senior art director Jacinda Chew said that the influence of the Symbiote on Peter Parker will be more subtle than the famous scene from Spider-Man 3.

That was exemplified in this new trailer, where Peter chastises MJ for seemingly speaking out of turn – “I’m the hero here, not you.”

Miles is also heard calling out “The hell’s going on with Pete?” as the roof to Oscorp shatters above the particle accelerator that was used to extract the Symbiote from a fallen meteor.

Later, it looks like MJ will have to rescue Peter who is unconscious on the ground, and intriguingly, there’s a scene in what appears to be the same location where a hand is outstretched to the Symbiote.

Potentially, the Symbiote might reject Peter in this moment and transfer to MJ to finish the fight. MJ is also shown pulling off an Akira-style slide to assist in another situation, and we might expect some sections of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to be played from her perspective.

Clearly, the game’s tagline – “Be greater. Together” – could have a number of possible meanings outside of the dynamic between Peter and Miles and Peter and the Symbiote.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for PS5 on October 20.

In other gaming news, Call Of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, World Of Warcraft and more are now a part of Microsoft’s gaming properties after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finished last week.