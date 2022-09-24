‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ new PC trailer reaffirms Fall release

The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC trailer has reconfirmed that the game will be released this Fall.

Insomniac Games is gearing up for the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC has gone ahead and released another brand new trailer teasing the upcoming launch.

While the trailer is only 30 seconds long and generally showcases gameplay from the spin-off title, it doesn’t feature a specific release date. However, it does confirm once again that the game will be “coming to PC Fall 2022.”

Advertisement

You can check out the new trailer below:

We already knew this, but this reaffirms any doubt fans had that the game would be getting delayed from its initial scheduled launch.

Additionally, those looking forward to Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ release can also add it to their wishlist on both Steam and the Epic Games Store right now. For all the details on the upcoming launch, you can check out our guide for everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The title originally launched on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

The first game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, was released back in 2018 until a remastered version later launched in 2019. The game finally debuted on PC back in August and quickly became Sony’s second-biggest PC launch after God Of War.

Following the game’s launch, a reference to a “PlayStation PC launcher” was discovered inside the PC version of the game. It seems that the PlayStation launcher was specifically created for the company’s PC titles and the files were verified at the time.

Advertisement

In other news, MultiVersus players apparently won’t have to wait very long for the second half of the Rick and Morty duo to be added to the game as the game director teases his upcoming release.