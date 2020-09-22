Remaster of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ will not get a physical release

Insomniac Games has announced that the upcoming remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which will launch with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will not receive a physical release.

The developer shared the news on Twitter via a response to a fan who asked “if there would be a physical copy of the PS5 version of the game, to which Insomniac Games replied with a simple: “no plans to release physically”.

no plans to release physically — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

Insomniac also confirmed that saved files from the original game will not be able to be played on the PS5 version, meaning players will have to start the game from scratch on the next-gen console.

Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the Remaster — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

Lastly, Insomniac acknowledged players who asked if they could upgrade the standard PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man to the remastered edition if they had not purchased the game as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle.

While the developer did not give players a clear answer, it noted that it would release more information regarding the situation soon,

We'll provide more info on that as soon as we can but we have thought about that scenario! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 18, 2020

In other Insomniac news, the studio recently announced that the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not longer be a PS5 exclusive, and will release on the PS4 as well.

While the game was designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it will still be playable on the PS4. All PS4 players who purchase the game will receive a free next-gen upgrade of the game when they port over to the PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been confirmed as a PS5 launch title, and is set to release on November 12.