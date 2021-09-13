‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ will be a “full-size” game with a “mature tone”

The creative director of Marvel’s Wolverine has announced via Twitter that the game will be a “full size” game with a “mature tone”.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked if Marvel’s Wolverine will be a “big or a Miles Morales size game”, Brian Horton, creative director for the game explained that the game would be “full size” and utilise a “mature tone” before not offering any other insight into the game.

Full size, mature tone — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) September 12, 2021

Advertisement

Horton previously worked as creative director on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man, and has also worked on titles including Rise of the Tomb Raider and Tomb Raider. Before joining Insomniac Games, he worked for Infinity Ward too, developing Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Wolverine has always been a particularly violent personality and generally offers a far darker tone than other Marvel characters so the news that the game will embrace a more mature tone should be good news for fans worried that the game would not embrace the character’s persona properly.

Over the years, Wolverine has appeared in a few games but his last showing hasn’t been since 2009 with X-Men Origins: Wolverine – the game of the film. This time around, Marvel’s Wolverine won’t be tying into any existing version of Wolverine and it seems unlikely it will be tying into Marvel’s Spider-Man either as Insomniac Games is keen to stress this is a standalone game, so there should be a certain amount of freedom for the developer here.

A blog post last week explained that “Our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit.”

Players will have to wait a while to see what the PlayStation 5 exclusive will be like though with the blog post also explaining that the game is “very early in development”.

Advertisement

In other Marvel gaming news, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be “massive” according to the voice of Venom, Tony Todd, but it won’t be launching until 2023.