‘Mass Effect 4’ will apparently use Unreal Engine 5

The upcoming Mass Effect 4 will use Unreal Engine 5, according to information from a job listing combined with the words of a journalist.

A previously announced Mass Effect sequel was confirmed by developer BioWare and even teased as part of N7 day last month. Now it looks as though the tentatively titled Mass Effect 4 will use Unreal Engine 5, which recently had an impressive tech demo in conjunction with the new Matrix movie.

This comes as journalist Jeff Grubb shared a BioWare job listing on Twitter, saying that Unreal was confirmed for the title. “Just to confirm,” stated Grubb. “I’ve heard from a handful of sources now that this is the case. Obviously. And this was a choice made by the team putting the game together, which is how it should work.”

And just to confirm, I've heard from a handful of sources now that this is the case. Obviously. And this was a choice made by the team putting the game together, which is how it should work. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) December 18, 2021

Grubb added “UE5” in another tweet. It needs to be said that the job listing (which was shared by a producer at BioWare) itself makes no mention of Unreal Engine 5, instead simply listing one requirement for the role of associate technical director at BioWare as “full cycle AAA game development and experience with modern game engines (Unreal experience)”.

Whilst the original Mass Effect Trilogy used Unreal Engine 3 during development, the spin-off/sequel Mass Effect: Andromeda used EA’s Frostbite engine, which was reportedly difficult to work with.

Star of The Witcher Henry Cavill has also expressed interest in having a role in the upcoming Mass Effect TV show, saying that it is “all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.”

In other news, it looks as though Ubisoft will delete accounts that have been inactive for more than six months, according to general data protection regulation.