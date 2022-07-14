‘Mass Effect’ and ‘Dragon Age’ DLC free as BioWare Points discontinued

EA is discontinuing its BioWare Points currency which will make specific Mass Effect and Dragon Age downloadable content (DLC) free for players.

According to a recent Reddit post (via PC Gamer), EA has sent emails to users informing them about the removal of BioWare Points from the Origin store on October 11.

Despite removing BioWare Points, the company confirmed that other currencies such as Crystals and Platinum in other BioWare titles will remain unaffected.

This means that most DLC that was previously purchasable only with BioWare Points will be going free. This includes DLC for Dragon Age 2, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 (except Multiplayer Packs).

“For the next 90 days, you can use your BioWare Points to purchase Multiplayer Packs for Mass Effect 3,” the developer added. “After October 11, 2022, Multiplayer Packs will only be redeemable using Credits you’ve earned in game.”

EA did confirm that players who previously purchased content using BioWare Points will still be able to access it.

It looks like Mass Effect and Dragon Age fans are pleased with the decision to remove the currency since it’s been useless for quite a few years now. BioWare Points weren’t included in games such as Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda either.

The decision also gives players who were unable to play the DLC the opportunity to get their hands on the content free of charge via Origin. BioWare released the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition last year which featured the main trilogy as well as all DLC.

