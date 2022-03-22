‘Mass Effect’ director Casey Hudson’s new studio is making an “all-new science-fiction” title

Humanoid Studios – whose CEO and founder directed the original Mass Effect trilogy – has revealed some details about its first project.

The studio’s website has been updated to say that it’s “current project is a multiplatform AAA game, focusing on [a] character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe”. The website also appears to have some of this upcoming project’s concept art built into it, showing off what its new game may look like.

Humanoid Studios was founded by Casey Hudson, who worked at BioWare on the Mass Effect trilogy, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and Anthem.

Last year Hudson announced the formation of Humanoid Studios, saying it employs “talented developers from around the world”. Hudson left BioWare in 2020 – after returning to the studio in 2017 as general manager – to “make way for the next generation of studio leaders.

“It’s not an easy decision to make, and big changes like this always come with a certain degree of sadness,” added Hudson. “I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine. But I also know that this is a good time for a change, for both myself and BioWare.”

Humanoid Studios is currently hiring for a series of roles, and offers “a flexible work environment combining from-home, in-office, and remote work so that developers can work where they feel happiest.”

There’s currently no release date for Humanoid Studios’ first game, although BioWare has announced that it is working on a new entry in the Mass Effect franchise.

