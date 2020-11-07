‘Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’ coming Spring next year

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastered collection of the original trilogy arriving next year, EA has announced.

As part of N7 Day – a Mass Effect celebration day riffed off the main ship in the game and the November 7 date – EA and BioWare have teamed up to finally reveal the long rumoured remaster, which was recently reported to have been rated by a Korean board.

No specific date has been announced outside of Spring 2021, however, it’s been confirmed for PS4, PC and Xbox One, with “forward compatibility and targeted enhancements” on PS5 and Xbox Series X. More information is scheduled for the new year.

According to the official blog announcement, Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 will be bundled within, along with all post-launch content and add-ons for each title. It’s said that each game will not be a full remake, but have enough work to be improved upon their original iterations and modernize each entry.

Amongst the improvements will be higher resolutions and improved framerates, alongside further enhancements to textures, lighting and character models.

Check out the official announcement below:

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020

A new Mass Effect is also said to be in development per the blog post. Details on the project are said to be scarce, however, its confirmed that the game will be developed by a veteran team and is described as the “next chapter in the Mass Effect universe”.

Outside of Mass Effect, EA has recently stated it is unsure whether it will increase the price of next-gen games. During an earnings call earlier this month, it acknowledged that game development is getting more expensive and will weigh in on a decision once it gets “closer to more games coming into the next-gen console transition.”

Next week (November 10), Microsoft and EA will be partnering up to allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members access to EA Play. The service offers an array of titles published by the company for users to download and play.