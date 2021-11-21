It looks as though Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may be coming to Xbox Game Pass if a recent listing is believed.

As spotted by VGC, Polish site XGP noticed that the Legendary Edition briefly had the Game Pass badge on the Xbox store earlier this week (November 20). As noted by VGC, the EA Play service has typically added games to its subscription service within a year of their release, with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launching on May 14 this year.

EA Play is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning that this accidental flagging of the Mass Effect game may not be as far-fetched as initially thought.

Elsewhere in recent Mass Effect news, the Pinnacle Station DLC that wasn’t initially available in the Legendary Edition has been brought to the game via a dedicated group of modders. The source code for the content was deemed lost and unusable, which is why it didn’t come to the original Mass Effect on PS3.

Jennifer Hale, the voice actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, recently said that the third game’s Citadel DLC was a “love letter” to fans.

“To me, that also goes back to the nature of the company making this, like the heart of BioWare,” Hale said. “It’s just so beautiful. It’s so responsive and so open-minded and open-hearted and inclusive and connected, and it’s really about what it’s about. It’s about the game and the material, and it’s not about anything else, and it’s incredible.”

