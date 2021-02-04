‘Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’ won’t feature Pinnacle Station DLC

The upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition might be the ultimate collection of the original trilogy, but BioWare has revealed that it will still be missing some content.

The Legendary Edition will not feature the Pinnacle Station DLC, the second contact pack released for the original Mass Effect in 2009, as the original source code has been lost. At the time, the PlayStation 3 version of the game also missed out on the DLC for the same reason.

However, the DLC’s exclusion from the Legendary Edition is not due to a lack of trying. In an interview with Game Informer game director Mac Walters described the team’s process of getting their hands on the code as “an emotional roller coaster”, and also revealed that even backup copies of the code had been corrupted.

Walters also noted that remaking Pinnacle Station for Legendary Edition would have been possible, but that it would have taken far too long. “It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we’ve got,” he said. “I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created […] and so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking.”

The multiplayer mode from Mass Effect 3 will also be left out from Legendary Edition. Walters told Game Informer that bringing back the mode would have been “too complicated”, comparing it to restoring a classic Porsche that had been buried in concrete.

“So you’ve got to chip away at all of that, and every time you go to try something it’s like, ‘is this even going to work? Do I blow the engine turnover?’ You know, it’s just a lot of work,” he said. “And I think people underestimate what it’s like to do this game, because – at every step – you are given an agonizing choice of ‘is this the thing that we want to spend our time on and really try to improve it?’ and ‘where will this lead us down the road?’”

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was first announced on November 7, 2020, also known as N7 Day, in celebration of the franchise. The collection is set to launch on May 14 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Last month, Mass Effect 2 writer Brian Kindregan revealed that a sex-same romance option had been cut from the game due to backlash caused by an infamous Fox news segment that had criticised the game. “I think there was a concern that if [a gay relationship in the original Mass Effect] had drawn fire, that Mass Effect 2 had to be a little bit careful,” he noted.