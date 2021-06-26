‘Mass Effect’ series director talks about the fate of film adaptation

The project director of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has spoken about the fate of the long rumoured film adaptation of the sci-fi series.

Mac Walters, project director of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, explained in an interview with Business Insider that a it would be “not a matter of if, but when” Hollywood studios attempt to make a film out of the series.

Speaking about Legendary Pictures planned 2010 adaptation of Mass Effect, walters explained that “”It felt like we were always fighting the IP.

“What story are we going to tell in 90 to 120 minutes? Are we going to do it justice?” continued Walters.

A change in leadership at Legendary saw the producers decide it would be best to start over, but Walters explains “it never picked up again after that, not for lack of trying”.

Walters also spoke about the shift towards TV and streaming services such as Netflix, saying “If you’re going to tell a story that’s as fleshed out as ‘Mass Effect,’ TV is the way to do it. There’s a natural way it fits well with episodic content.”

He also likened the construction of a narrative in Mass Effect to a TV show itself: “we have a backbone, or an overall story that we want to tell, but each level or mission is like its own TV episode,” Walters said.

In other Mass Effect news, the release of the remastered Legendary Edition has created a “renaissance” for the modding community.

According to Ryan ‘Audemeus’ Ainsworth, a manager of the world’s largest Mass Effect modding community, “that the remaster has injected a lot of excitement into the community due to all the new possibilities”.