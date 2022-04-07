‘Max Payne 1 and 2’ remake announced by Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment has announced that it is working on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2.

The project is currently in the “concept development stage” after Remedy made the announcement yesterday (April 6), saying it has entered an agreement with Rockstar Games over its release.

Both games will come as a single title and be developed using Remedy’s Northlight engine, which was used for Control and Quantum Break. The project will be financed by Rockstar, who will give Remedy a “royalty opportunity” once development, marketing and other costs have been recouped.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said the series “has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same.

“We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser added that the team are “massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

The first two games in the series were developed by Remedy, whilst Max Payne 3 was developed by Rockstar.

The Max Payne 1 and 2 remake currently has no release date, but is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Elsewhere in recent news for the series, it was revealed that Max Payne 3 was originally going to have a co-op story mode, set before the events of the main game.

In other news, UK retailer Simply Games has reportedly shut down, as all current pre-orders have been refunded.





