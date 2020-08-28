‘Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond’ brings WW2 action to VR

Respawn Entertainment is working on a new VR Medal Of Honor title known as Above And Beyond and will place players in the frontlines of World War 2.

The title is expected to release later this year for both Oculus Rift and Quest. No date has been specified outside of the holiday season.

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond will take place through the historic events of World War 2 in an immersive VR experience. Missions will range from first-person shooter stages, to vehicle based levels set in both the sky and land.

Advertisement

Everything will play out in a first-person perspective and a story trailer showcases a variety of the intricate animations players can utilise in VR, including features such as using dynamite to blow away doors and smashing enemy soldiers over the head with ornaments.

The story will take players across a series of locales and famous battles throughout World War 2. Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond’s trailer outlines some of the harrowing sequences players will embark on with such inclusions as the storming of the beach at Omaha. It’s also said that the game will be based around human experience and have a focus on espionage, as well as bombastic set-pieces.

Check out the explosive story trailer below:

Respawn Entertainment has released an in-depth look into the game’s development on the official site. In the first blog, the developer delves into many of the inspirations and methods behind the game, such as sound design and interviews with World War 2 veterans.

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond game director, Peter Hirschmann, said the game’s use of the tragic events are “to be grounded and emotionally authentic [and] to be as true as we can to the experiences of people that fought through it and lived through it.”

Advertisement

In related VR news, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series recently released and NME reviewed the title. The game was described as “movie magic from the comfort of your own home,” which “manages to tell an interesting side story within a franchise that has already been so widely developed.”