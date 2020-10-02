Mediatonic has confirmed ‘Fall Guys’ Season 2 will begin next week

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 is right around the corner and some new features have been revealed to be included.

Mediatonic has announced that Season 2 will be arriving on October 8 and will be sporting a medieval theme with brand new stages. Season 1 will end just before the update releases, however, double fame points can be obtained whilst players wait for the new season.

With season two, the medieval theme will take full advantage of its setting with castle walls that need giant blocks to be pushed in order to scale them, and new customisable skins such as witches, mages, knights and dragons.

You can read the full announcement tweet below:

BEAN SPILLING POST Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed! 🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥 Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

More details have been dropped about what else will be included and are based around character customisation. The Fall Guys Twitter account released a video outlining the new details, revealing that there will now be an interface tab in the customisation menu which allows more ways to personalise your character.

Banners will give the opportunity to showcase an artistic name tag for your character, featuring various colours and symbols such as a pizza, watermelon, and a pride flag. Additionally, a selection of nicknames will now be added to choose from to resemble your playstyle, with such choices as “Cool Bean,” and “Sir Hugs A Lot” being added to the mix.

Check out the full video below:

I thought I'd record a quick video to reveal a new feature that's coming in Season 2… Very spicy 🌶️ I'm super excited about this one 👌 pic.twitter.com/XI5IKYKQ9E — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 1, 2020

It’s also been revealed that a fan requested feature will be added. Squads of players will now be able to see all of their characters falling together at the beginning of a match, opposed to just the initial players.

Last month (September), Fall Guys released a mid-season update which drastically changed things up. New round variations were implemented to throw off hardcore players, and numerous anti-cheater detections were made to reduce the amount of hacked games.

Fall Guys initially released back in August and quickly broke the record for the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game. Steam sales were also high with a reported number of 7million units being sold.