Meta developer blog has possibly leaked body-tracking support for Quest 2

A now-deleted screenshot found on the Quest 2 developer blog implies that body tracking support might be on the way.

As spotted by UploadVR, the screenshot from the developer blog shows the user interface of the Oculus Unity Integration screen. The screenshot appears to be highlighting things like Hand Tracking Support and Tracked Keyboard Support. But above Tracked Keyboard Support is Body Tracking Support, a feature that has not been mentioned in any official capacity. Currently the only kind of tracking the Quest 2 offers is for your head, hands, and fingers.

It’s unclear how body integration might be added to the Quest 2. Unless there are plans to reveal a new piece of hardware, it’s also unlikely that full body tracking is what is supposedly planned.

Plans for body tracking could be part of Meta’s larger metaverse plans. Full body tracking would make immersion in the virtual worlds more realistic.

Last year, with the announcement that Facebook would be rebranded to Meta, it was also confirmed that the Oculus Quest headset will be rebranded as Meta Quest. “Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time,” said Meta’s VP of AR/VR, Andrew Bosworth at the time. At the moment the Oculus branding is still in place. It could be that plans for the rebranding will come at the start of the next fiscal year.

