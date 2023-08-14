Metal band TesseracT launch VR game ‘War Of Being’

War Of Being is a sci-fi odyssey set on the fictional surreal planet The Strangeland, which is inspired by the forthcoming album of the same name from the metal band TesseracT.

Created in Unreal Engine 5 by a team of three developers, War Of Being is in early access now. It is playable in virtual reality or in a desktop mode, building “a hypnotic bridge between music and gaming, as well as a contemporary way to explore the themes of these twinned releases”.

The lead singer of TesseracT, Daniel Tompkins, is the lead director and designer on the game with assistance from developer Adam Boyt and creative designer and 3D artist Kirsty Harvey. In War Of Being, players are tasked with finding and freeing obsidian statues of the band’s five members.

In the future, the developers look to add new levels, an inventory system, new features, and more narrative. However, the ultimate aim is to incorporate the whole album into the game.

“Gaming has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. From the Sega Master System / Mega Drive and SNES days through to modern-day console and PC gaming, I’ve always found escapism and inspiration by diving into hundreds of titles,” said Tompkins in a press release.

“I’m a lover of FPS, RPG and sci-fi horror titles such as DOOM to Silent Hill and Resident Evil. Gaming has inspired so many of my musical projects and albums.”

“It’s a dream come true to be able to produce a computer game based upon my own music and it’s such an exciting opportunity to help spearhead a new crossover medium for music and gaming consumption – I can’t wait to see where it leads us,” concluded Tompkin. The album of War Of Being is set to release on September 13, while the game’s full version will launch in tandem.

