‘Metal Gear Solid 3’ players discover a clever feature on the 3DS version

A Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater player has discovered a neat little detail on the Nintendo 3DS version of the game.

Metal Gear Solid is a weird series in general, and now a player has discovered a fun thing on the Nintendo 3DS version of Metal Gear Solid 3. Spoilers for the game ahead, just in case.

At a certain point in the story, Naked Snake loses an eye. In the original PlayStation 2 version of the game, if you switched to first person to aim, a vignette would cover most of one side of the screen, signifying the loss of vision. But a player has noticed that in the 3DS version, instead, you aren’t able to use the 3D functionality on the console. Most games didn’t utilise the 3D function on the hardware, it mostly just caused people headaches. Clearly, someone thought that the feature would make for a smart narrative tool.

Advertisement

There have been rumours recently that Virtuos might be working on a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Information on the potential remake has been quiet since October, but with The Game Awards tonight, and Geoff Keighley being best friends with Hideo Kojima, a surprise reveal is always possible. Metal Gear Solid 3 was also recently pulled from all digital storefronts, alongside the second game, because the license for some historical footage had run out.

In other news, musicians Anderson Paak and Dr. Dre are going to feature in an upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online expansion pack, which will also see the return of Franklin from Grand Theft Auto V.

Elsewhere, New World server merges are finally happening for the South American and Central European regions. They’ll be taking place later this week, although no more have been mentioned.