‘Metal Gear Solid 5”s nuclear disarmament community mission made impossible by Konami

It’s been revealed that Metal Gear Solid 5’s nuclear disarmament community mission is now completely impossible to finish thanks to the work of developer Konami.

An investigation from Did You Know Gaming was published yesterday (May 9) and reported by VGC, and according to the video below, Konami said a secret event would take place if all players on a singular platform could disarm every nuke in the game, but it never did.

Over the years players have claimed that all of the game’s nukes have been disabled on certain platforms, but Konami never recognised it either.

When Metal Gear Solid 5 released in 2015, a group of players even formed the r/MetalGearPhilanthropy subreddit to help organise the effort to disarm all the game’s nukes, with rival group r/MetalGearPatriots forming to stop them.

A series of tweets from official Metal Gear accounts, Konami, staff and Hideo Kojima himself then led players thinking that Metal Gear Solid 5’s unreleased chapter three would also be unlocked once all nuclear weapons were disarmed.

This led to even more concentrated efforts to disarm all the nukes in the game, with the cutscene associated with the event’s completion actually triggering on PC in 2018. However, the official Metal Gear Twitter account said at the time that it’s completion wasn’t legitimate.

“The nuclear disarmament event was triggered in the Steam version of Metal Gear Solid 5 on Feb 2nd at approximately 12:00 GMT,” said the account. “We are still investigating, but can confirm that the event was triggered while the nuke count hadn’t reached zero.”

This happened multiple times, with Konami rebuking each official airing of the cutscene as illegitimately obtained for one reason or another.

This changed in 2020, as player “The Hung Horse” formed the Anti-Nuke Gang, which had the express goal of disarming all the nukes on one of the servers. According to Did You Know Gaming, the PS3 version of the game has very few players, meaning the number of nukes sat at around 800, while on PC it was approximately 16,000.

On July 28, 2020, the Anti-Nuke Gang achieved its goal and legitimately got the number of nukes in the PS3 version down to zero, and even got the exclusive cutscene in-game. “That was a proud moment for me and the boys,” Hung Horse said.

<About the Nuke Disarmament Event for PS3 (2/3) >

After an investigation, this event occurred due to improper conduct by certain user. In addition to taking countermeasures, we have banned the account that carried out these actions. — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) October 13, 2020

Konami then held another investigation, and after three months the company said this didn’t count either, due to “improper conduct,” which led to one of the Anti-Nuke Gang members being banned from the game. Exactly what the group did wrong was never revealed.

What makes this story even worse is that Konami has coded the cutscene to never play again, on any of the platforms Metal Gear Solid 5 is currently on. So even if players manage to get the number of nukes down to zero, the cutscene will never be triggered.

At the end of this month on May 31, the servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Metal Gear Solid 5 will be completely shut down as well, further cementing the task to disarm all nukes on these platforms as completely impossible.

