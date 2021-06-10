‘Metal Slug Tactics’ announced with gameplay trailer

A brand-new Metal Slug game, Metal Slug Tactics, has been announced for PC.

The franchise originated as a run-and-gun series in 1996 and has been successful since then. However, there hasn’t been a new entry in the franchise since 2009.

In a departure from the shoot ’em up mechanics of the previous entries, Metal Slug Tactics will slow things down through the introduction ot turn-based combat.

Metal Slug Tactics can be seen in action through the trailer below.

The Steam page describes “a new side of the emblematic run’n’gun and jump into a dynamic tactical RPG with roguelike elements!”

The page also details Metal Slug Tactics‘ gameplay:

“Experience the iconic dynamic battles of the METAL SLUG series with a brand new perspective. Build up your adrenaline bar to unlock super attacks and use them wisely. Gain some precious war experience after each battle and unlock weapons or bonus perks to upgrade your team’s firepower.”

“Launch simultaneous attacks on your targets with the sync. mechanic to deal a hell of lot of damage to the enemies! Don’t forget to call in some reinforcements if your team isn’t enough! They will send over the heavy artillery to support you: the Metal Slug, air raids, you name it, you get it!”

The story will follow Donald Morden, who is ready to “take revenge upon the World with the army he gathered throughout the years.”

“The Peregrine Falcons will have to do everything in their power to make it through the enemy lines and take down Morden before we get further into the war!”

Metal Slug Tactics is already available to add to your wishlist on Steam and does not yet have a release date.

