‘Metal Slug Tactics’ has been delayed until 2023

Upcoming spin-off tactical RPG Metal Slug Tactics has been pushed back to 2023.

The news comes from a Tweet by publisher Dotemu that reads: “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead”, concluding with “See you in 2023!”

Metal Slug Tactics, which is the latest entry from the long-running run and gun IP, was previously announced last year during the Summer Game Fest show. The trailer showed over a minute of in-game footage and animated cinematics, giving fans a look at the new battle system and the recreated art style from the classic titles.

Currently, the game is only confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch and PC, with there being no word on releases for other platforms at the time of publication.

Metal Slug originally got its start on the Neo Geo back in 1996, and has had a total of seven mainline entries along with a couple of remakes and numerous spin-offs. While SNK has been the primary developer for the series, Metal Slug Tactics is being handled by the smaller French developer Leikir Studio.

Dotemu has gained attention for publishing critically acclaimed retro revivals in recent years, such as Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Streets Of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The publisher has also handled ports of Another World, Ys Origins, and plenty of other notable classic titles.

Recently, SNK teased a new entry for its Fatal Fury fighting game franchise at EVO. This would be the first time the franchise has received an entry in over 20 years, with The King Of Fighters becoming SNK’s more widely recognised IP in the genre.

In other news, Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley has described the presentation as being “a big spectacle”, promising over 30 games and “some very cool guests”.