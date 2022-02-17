4A Games’ Metro Exodus has sold over 6million copies since its launch in 2019, according to a report from the parent company.

Embracer Group, the parent company that owns Koch Media, announced in a report that it has received strong sales in the last quarter, saying, “The main revenue driver for the quarter was strong back catalogue performance, which exceeded management’s expectations” (via Eurogamer).

While some of the credit went to Hot Wheel Unleased which has sold 1million copies since its launch in September, some older titles are still being sold.

“Back-catalogue sales were also driven by the evergreen title Metro Exodus, which has sold 6 million copies since its launch in February 2019, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered“.

Last year Metro Exodus received a next-gen upgrade that brought the title to the PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The included enhancements were also added to the PC version of the game for free.

Explaining the features of the enhanced edition, a post from 4A Games said: “We have built an all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline that brings a number of optimizations, upgrades, and new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting that we pioneered with the original release of Metro Exodus.”

The update will require a Ray Tracing GPU as part of its minimum specification. 4A Games said that “it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players.”

In other news, the same report from Embracer Group also suggested that Dead Island 2 could launch next year. The game has been in development for over ten years and has switched developers and faced several delays, but appears to still be on its way to release.