‘Metroid Dread’ amiibo double pack gives additional upgrades for players

Metroid Dread‘s amiibo double pack will grant the player a permanent health boost along with a missile capacity upgrade.

The $30 (£25.99) 2-pack amiibo, which includes both Samus and the E.M.M.I, will provide players with an extra energy tank, which increases their maximum health by 100, a one-time-only upgrade.

However, players will be able to tap the Samus amiibo once a day to top up their health in-game, while the E.M.M.I amiibo will give Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity to 10 and is also a one-time upgrade.

The amiibo double pack is now available to pre-order in the UK for £25.99 but sold out from multiple retailers in the US since going live on June 15.

Metroid Dread was announced during Nintendo‘s E3 2021 showcase, the first 2D Metroid game in more than 19 years. Dread is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.

Nintendo also shared a brand new trailer which included the first look at Samus Aran in her new suit as well as gameplay showing off the 2D environment featuring the E.M.M.I robotic antagonist.

During the showcase, Nintendo confirmed that they were still hard at work on Metroid Prime 4, which was announced back in 2017 but gave no further details.

Metroid Dread will also have a Special Edition, which includes a steelbook version of the game, art cards, and an artbook. Again, the Special Edition has yet to go live in the UK but sold out in minutes in the US.

Meanwhile, Nintendo also shared a brand new look at Shin Megami Tensei V, along with a gameplay trailer and release date.