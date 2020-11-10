Michael B. Jordan on PS5: “We gotta bring back ‘Marvel Vs Capcom 2’!”

Michael B. Jordan has received a PlayStation 5 courtesy of Sony, and has posted about his love for Marvel Vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes on Instagram.

Jordan’s love of gaming has been well-documented in the past, with the actor having invested financially in professional New York eSports team NYXL, and their Call of Duty team the Subliners. He was also recently featured in Sony’s promotional material for the PlayStation 5 – including a series of Instagram posts being part of a Paid Promotion with Sony.

In one of the the actor talks about his experience with the next-gen console, while giving a shoutout to classic 2000 fighting game Marvel Vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. “I been on PlayStation from jump and the experience gets better and better. Gameplay and graphics are fire. We gotta figure out how to bring back Marvel Vs Capcom 2,” he wrote.

The post also includes a video where Jordan talked about his history with gaming and the Sony brand in the video, as well as his excitement for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Check out his Instagram post below.

For the uninitiated, MvC2 was released 20 years ago, with the three character tag team fighter seeing Marvel and Capcom characters brawl together in over the top, juggle filled matches.

It remained a favourite of the early fighting game circuit, spawning some classic moments and quotes such as the world famous “It’s Mahevel Baby” commentary from tournament circuit regular turned shoutcaster Michael “IFC Yipes” Mendoza.

The game was succeeded by Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds in 2011, which was a firm tournament favourite, but Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite in 2017 was seen as a misstep and the series has languished since.