Michael Jordan is the ‘NBA 2K23’ cover athlete

Professional basketball player Michael Jordan has been unveiled as the cover athlete for NBA 2K23.

Today (July 5), 2K announced that the 14-time NBA All-Star Michael Jordan will appear on both covers of the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

Jordan has previously been featured on the cover for NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12, and the NBA 2K16 Special Edition. NBA 2K23 marks the athlete’s return.

The Championship Edition is classed as a limited-edition version and will offer players a 12-month subscription and NBA League Pass. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K.

Alongside the return of Michael Jordan, the game will also reintroduce The Jordan Challenge, which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s illustrious career.

Additionally, all 10 of the original Challenges from NBA 2K11 have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and will make their return this year, as well as five new iconic Jordan moments.

“Jordan’s career transformed the NBA into a global phenomenon, making him a household name and leaving an undeniable impact on the basketball world,” the developer writes in a press release. “For the 24th year of NBA 2K, Jordan is the perfect embodiment of this year’s campaign theme: Answer the Call.”

2K has confirmed that more cover athlete reveals will arrive in the next couple of days.

NBA 2K23 is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. A release date has yet to be confirmed, but pre-orders will go live on July 7.

