Microsoft offers first look at Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS

Microsoft has sent out invitations to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to test its Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iPhones and iPads.

Also known as Xcloud, the streaming service enables customers to stream video games online, removing the requirement of a console or PC. Xbox Cloud Gaming works through web browsers, meaning testers on iOS can access the app through the Safari app.

Microsoft started sending out invitations earlier this week. Verge’s Senior Editor Tom Warren gained access to the beta and recorded the service working on his iPhone yesterday.

here’s a first look at how xCloud, or Xbox Cloud Gaming, works on an iPhone. Full details here: https://t.co/4QlTfCCjSQ pic.twitter.com/Td6TOKZh9d — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 20, 2021

Xbox Cloud Gaming requires fewer elements than other gaming platforms: a compatible device, a compatible bluetooth controller and a stable internet connection. Several titles even allow touch screen controls on mobile.

When the full release rolls out, Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on almost all major platforms. The service is already accessible on Android phones and tablets and the beta includes access on Windows 10 PC, Apple iPhone and Apple iPad.

A full release for the service on iOS is yet to be announced. However, Microsoft is looking for a quick turnaround on the testing phase: “Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.”

Microsoft testing iOS support comes only a few weeks after the company released several backwards compatible titles for the service. The publisher released Fable 2, Gears of War 3 and Fallout: New Vegas on the platform, enabling customers to play classic Xbox games over the cloud.

