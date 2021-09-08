‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Germany, Austria, and Switzerland update is live

The new world update for Microsoft Flight Simulator has landed, featuring improvements to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The 1.19.8.0 patch update released yesterday (September 7), as part of the development team’s vision to continuously improve and expand Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The main highlight of the update gives a visual overhaul to the regions of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which not only better captures their mountain ranges like the Alps but also historical landmarks like castles.

The hills are alive. Just look around. World Update VI brings upgrades to Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, including famous locations and new airports to Microsoft Flight Simulator: https://t.co/HtnAHXiKra pic.twitter.com/bKSHqg71kI — Xbox (@Xbox) September 7, 2021

The World update contains new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and several brand-new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, and Graz and Vienna in Austria. The German cities include Cologne – home of Gamescom – which was shown off briefly at the start of the Xbox Games Showcase last month.

Over 100 well-known location, referred to as points of interest (POI) have also been added, including several airports such as Lübeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt and St. Gallen.

Players can also take in new discovery flights, landing challenges and bush trips in these regions as well. The update also adds a host of fixes in terms of stability and navigation. The full list of these fixes, as well as all the new content that can be downloaded as part of the world update can be found here.

The new world update is a free update for all Microsoft Flight Simulator owners on PC and Xbox Series X|S, which also includes subscribers of Xbox Game Pass. Other world updates have so far included Japan, USA, the UK and Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, as well as Nordic countries including Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Finland.

Elsewhere, to promote the launch of a new expansion, the base game of Surviving Mars is currently free to keep on Steam. The offer ends at 6pm BST today (September 8).