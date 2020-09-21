Microsoft has acquired ‘Elder Scrolls’ and ‘Fallout’ developer Bethesda

Microsoft has announced it has acquired ZeniMax Media, the partner company of Bethesda Softworks.

As part of a $7.5billion acquisition with ZeniMax Media, Microsoft has made Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios a part of the Xbox family.

The deal now means that Xbox will own intellectual properties such as The Elder Scrolls series, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM and Dishonored. Xbox confirmed on Twitter that Bethesda’s “iconic franchises” will also be coming to Game Pass. Check out the tweet below:

Yes this means we will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 21, 2020

Additionally, this also means that upcoming PS5 timed-exclusives, Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, are now owned by Xbox. However, Xbox plans to honour the timed-exclusivity deals, as reported by Bloomberg.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told the publication that the deal with both games will remain, although “future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and ‘other consoles on a case by case basis’.” It was also reported that “Microsoft expects the deal to close in the second half of its fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30.”

Spencer welcomed Bethesda in an Xbox Wire post, looking forward at the two companies partnership together.

“Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox and in the hearts of millions of gamers around the world,” Spencer said, before later adding that, “Bethesda are passionate believers in building a diverse array of creative experiences, in exploring new game franchises, and in telling stories in bold ways.

“All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you.”

Spencer finished by stating that “today is a landmark step in our journey together and I’m incredibly energized by what this step means for Xbox.”

Microsoft recently unveiled the release date and price for the Xbox Series X, and the less powerful, digital counterpart, Xbox Series S. Pre-orders begin tomorrow (September 22).