Microsoft “likely to offer EU concessions” soon in Activision deal

Microsoft is “likely to make EU concessions” to regulators investigating its proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, according to sources.

Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that was estimated to cost approximately £50billion ($68billion USD), however the move has faced ongoing criticism.

16 regulatory bodies globally have launched investigations into Microsoft’s proposed takeover, in order to assess its likely impact on competition, including the European Commission.

Now, Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in response to formal objections, according to sources (via Reuters).

The deadline for the European Commission to outline a formal list of concerns, knowns as a statement of objection, is January, though offering concessions before the issuing of the document could shorten the process.

Microsoft said in a statement that it was working with the Commission to address concerns.

“Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call Of Duty, but we’ve said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want people to have more access to games, not less,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard’s chief commercial officer said that the company’s acquisition by Microsoft will only “benefit” gamers as well as the US gaming industry.