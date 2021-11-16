Microsoft promises to fix censored names in ‘Forza Horizon 5’

Following reports of censored player names in Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft has confirmed it will make changes.

Last week (November 9), Osama Dorias, a game designer at WB Games Montreal shared a post on Twitter showing that Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t allow his first name to be used in-game, and was flagged as “inappropriate content”.

Nazih Fares, Head of Localization and Communications at The 4 Winds, also attempted to use his first name in Forza to personalise his vehicle, but it was flagged for the same reason.

“Oh, why am I not surprised @WeArePlayground,” said Fares. “The eternal curse of not being allowed to use my legal name will forever hunt me.”

Oh no, it appears that my name is inappropriate content. 💔 Who do I have to thank for this?#ForzaHorizon5 pic.twitter.com/92AbLlqq2g — Osama Dorias (@osamadorias) November 9, 2021

As reported by Eurogamer, both players’ names apparently fall under Forza’s Enforcement Guidelines, which bans “user-generated content” content containing “profanity or other offensive terms or gestures. Including phrases such as: “ACAB”, “FTP”, and “CIP”.

However, Forza Horizon 5 seems to be blocking the use of non-Anglo-Saxon and European names due to its world filter.

Today (November 16), Microsoft has informed Eurogamer that it is currently working on a fix. “We are aware and are working on a fix to evolve and adjust our content moderation,” said a spokesperson for the company.

The company hasn’t confirmed when this fix will be implemented, but it will likely be with a future update.

Developer Playground Games recently pushed out a patch for Forza Horizon 5 this week to fix several issues with the open-world racing game. The patch is expected to “address multiple crash, wheel and connection issues” in the game, but the developer will update players as it’s live.

Elsewhere, miHoYo, the developer behind the free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact, has opened a new Canadian studio with the intention to create a new AAA title.