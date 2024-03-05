Microsoft releases limited edition ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Xbox

Microsoft has revealed a new limited edition SpongeBob SquarePants special edition of the Xbox Series X.

The console has been created in conjunction with Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios and GameMill, and is only available to purchase in the United States through set drops on the Best Buy Mobile App, and won’t be available when stocks run out.

The bundle comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller featuring characters from the Spongebob SquarePants franchise, while the Xbox Series X itself features Spongebob smiling at the user.

A digital download of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is also included in the bundle. This Super Smash Bros-like game featuring classic Nickelodeon cartoons allows players to pit characters such as Invader Zim, SpongeBob SquarePants, Jimmy Neutron and Aang against each other, among many others.

The bundle retails for £550 ($699) and is only available in the United States through the Best Buy Mobile App. It’s worth noting that this is a full £160 ($200) more expensive than the regular Xbox Series X when it isn’t available on sale, which it often is.

The last SpongeBob SquarePants game to release, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, launched in January 2023, with NME‘s reviewer writing that the game had “plenty of [nautical nonsense] to enjoy”.

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a delightful adventure for all. Though Purple Lamp’s return to Bikini Bottom may disappoint anyone looking for an old-school platforming challenge, a steady stream of clever gags and gorgeous locales mean The Cosmic Shake is a game worth wishing for,” our writer stated.

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is receiving a new update soon to address concerns with the performance mode of the game, along with addressing some lighting complaints that fans have had.