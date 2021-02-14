Microsoft teases “exciting” features for Xbox Series S and X

In the most recent official Major Nelson Xbox podcast, the head of program development, Jason Ronald discussed the upcoming features he and his team have been working on, and that they could be ready within as little as a few months.

Chatting with Lawrence Hryb, aka Major Nelson, Ronald touched on the team’s efforts to bring the quick resume feature back to several titles, expand the functionality of Xbox mobile app to include achievements, and improve the broadcasting options related to the DVR function.

Ronald commented on the features, stating: “These are all areas that are really high priorities for us, as we’re looking at future updates over the coming months and you’ll be able to start seeing some of these experiences in the Insider rings really soon.”

The team is also working on reported issues, such as controller disconnect problems which are affecting player’s experiences with the console. “That’s another area that the team’s really been investing in to make sure that you’re just getting that best-in-class experience on the Xbox Series X and Series S,” he said.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X were released in November last year, and are estimated to have sold around 3.5million units between both of the consoles. Much like Sony, Microsoft has struggled to fulfil demand since release with major production shortages for both consoles, particularly the Series X. Microsoft released a statement about the production of the Series X in January, stating: “We’re building them as fast as we can.”

Microsoft’s Game Pass service recently passed a major milestone, reaching 18 million total subscribers.