Microsoft unbans players who accidentally uploaded NSFW ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ clips

Microsoft has begun to unban players who accidentally uploaded NSFW clips from Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox servers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly earned a reputation for being the horniest game on the market, thanks to a huge number of adult romance options and nudity that players are presented with.

However, last week it was reported that players received bans from Microsoft due to captured NSFW clips being automatically uploaded to public Xbox servers. According to Microsoft’s rules set out to protect players from offensive imagery, “nudity and sexual content” is banned from public servers but captured clips are uploaded by default.

“This shouldn’t even be possible,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “It’s Microsoft approved media so anything you record should be ‘ok’. If they have an issue with content then it’s 100 per cent on them. There shouldn’t be any forbidden recording in a game they deem otherwise ok to play. And how unfair is it to suspend people who don’t even know they are being policed like this.”

“Surely any content recorded from an 18+ title would simply be marked as NSFW. How can they ban you for using a feature they provided, on a game they’ve sold you,” added another.

Acknowledging the issue, Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse took to social media and said: “We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’. We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool.”

We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’. We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool. pic.twitter.com/FNviQnX8Oh — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) January 3, 2024

He also reminded streamers that mature content can be toggled on/off in the in-game options.

Over the weekend, the studio confirmed that banned players should now see their bans lifted. “Work is ongoing, and the Microsoft team is aware of the issue,” they added. “If you’re wanting to upload any clips in the meantime, make sure to turn off mature content”.

