Microsoft updating Xbox to become the first “carbon aware” console

Microsoft is currently in the process of launching an update for Xbox, in a bid to create the first “carbon aware console”.

At the moment, the range of energy saving features is being shared with testers signed up to Microsoft’s Xbox Insiders programme but a general rollout is coming “soon”.

According to Microsoft, “being carbon aware means reducing carbon footprint by optimising updates and downloads to run at a time when the console can use the most renewable energy.”

“The upcoming changes will create opportunities for our collective community of gamers to make choices to reduce environmental impact while gaming,” it added, as the company works to reduce their environmental impact. It follows an update for Windows 11 last year that made PCs carbon aware.

The update means that “when your console is plugged in, connected to the Internet and regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox will schedule updates at specific times during the nightly maintenance window that may result in lower carbon emissions because a higher proportion of electricity is coming from lower-carbon sources on the electric grid.”

“For example, instead of your Xbox waking up during the nightly maintenance window at a random time between 2AM and 6AM, your console will wake up at a time when it can use the most renewable energy in your local energy grid.”

“This decreases fossil fuel dependency, CO2 emissions and could potentially save you money,” said Microsoft.

A further update for Xbox Series X|S automatically shifts the console to the energy saving shutdown power option, which cuts power usage by up to 20times when it’s off compared to sleep mode.”

“This one-time update to your power settings will reduce your power consumption while your console is off, and will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console’s ability to receive overnight updates to system, games or apps. or you,” confirmed Microsoft, who is also looking to implement a similar update for Xbox One consoles.

“Every small step we take has a larger collective impact,” Microsoft added.

