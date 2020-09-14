Microsoft will launch its cloud gaming service with over 150 playable titles

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service will be launching tomorrow (September 15) and come with over 150 playable games.

The service – which will open up to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members – allows users to stream their favourite titles straight to an Android phone or tablet. With the launch imminent, a full roster of games has been announced, showcasing a mixture of first and third-party titles.

From Xbox’s own studios, games such as Sea Of Thieves: Anniversary Edition, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Forza Horizon 4 will be part of the service. Outside of that, games developed from studio partners, including Spiritfarer, Untitled Goose Game, and Destiny 2, are also set to be available. You can see the full list of titles at Xbox Wire.

Games will need a supported Xbox controller to be played, however, the company has also outlined plans for optimised touch controls. To accommodate this, select games will be reworked with an overhauled user interface to infuse touch controls. The new control scheme is set to join the launch in the form of Minecraft Dungeons, which will be the first title to use the new controller scheme. You can see the feature in action below:

The aim is to introduce more games to this style of play, allowing users to have an intuitive experience and more choice in how to play their games. More are said to incorporate the feature in the future.

Outside of cloud gaming, Microsoft is gearing up for its next-gen console launch with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both consoles are expected to release on November 10, alongside massive titles such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.