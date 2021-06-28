Microsoft will not offer free ‘Windows 11’ upgrades at launch

Windows has confirmed that users with Windows 10 will not be offered a free upgrade to Windows 11 until 2022.

When asked about a release date for Windows 11, the official Windows Twitter account confirmed that while Windows 11 is still due for a release in 2021, the free upgrade for Windows 10 devices would not be released until 2022.

Though the reply states that the Windows 11 upgrade is due for “the first half” of 2022, it notes that this date is only for the upgrade rollout to begin, meaning that not all devices could receive it at the same time.

Windows 11 is due out later in 2021 and will be delivered over several months. The rollout of the upgrade to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022 through the first half of that year. — Windows (@Windows) June 25, 2021

As IGN notes, this delay means that there’s time between the official launch and free upgrade for bugs and stability issues to be fixed before so many devices get the update.

Last week, Microsoft gave viewers a first-look at Windows 11, which aims to deliver a simpler version of the operating system which will include a new Windows Store and a rearranged taskbar.

They also confirmed that Android apps will be compatible with Windows 11 and will allow developers to offer their software through the Windows Store.

In an announcement, Sarah Bond – Xbox corporate vice president for game creator experience and ecosystem – called the upcoming operating system the “best Windows ever for gaming.”

This is reportedly due to implementation of Auto HDR, DirectStorage and further utilizing Xbox Game Pass for PC. Bond further noted that Windows 11 would enable “superior graphics, amazing speed, and an incredible selection of games.”

