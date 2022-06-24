Microtransactions are coming to ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’

Over seven years after its release, Halo: The Master Chief Collection seems to be getting microtransactions within the future that allows players to purchase “Spartan Points”.

The news comes from a recent Halo Community Update and was reported on by Windows Central. The post clarifies that Spartan Points are the rebranding of Season Points, which can be earned by completing challenges and levelling up and spent on various items and cosmetics.

The potential inclusion of microtransactions is for “players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates”, or “completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need”. It’s worth noting that the post says 343 Industries is satisfied with the current system in place, and this will be an “additive alternative” to give players more options.

Microtransactions are often met with controversy, and 343 is getting out ahead of any backlash by stating, “In the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community, we wanted to inform you of this exploration in advance”, while again reiterating that it’s purely additive. While there aren’t any further details about the microtransactions at the time of publication, the post clarifies that more information would be shared in the future.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection released in 2014 as a compilation of the first four numbered Halo entries. Since its release, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach have also been added to the collection as additional downloads for the Xbox version, while the 2019 PC release launched with Halo: Reach as the first title with the rest of the catalogue released chronologically.

