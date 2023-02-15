‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’ unleashes the power of love in latest update

Coffee Stain has confirmed a new, Valentine’s Day-inspired update which is set to harness the power of love in Midnight Ghost Hunt.

Released yesterday (February 14), Midnight Ghost Hunt’s sixth update has brought a variation of the Carnival map to the game, allowing players to visit the “spooky” Tunnel Of Love.

“One of the most recent maps, Carnival, is getting an enchanting enhancement,” reads the announcement. “The closed-off Tunnel of Love was discovered by the tireless Hunter crew on their most recent mission. The tunnel has been spruced up with appropriate, though sometimes possessed, decor! We can’t guarantee your safety so riding on one of the swan boats is at your own risk!”

Two new, romantic hero probs have also been introduced to Midnight Ghost Hunt. The “creepily cute” Cupid allows ghosts to “shoot hunters with their bow and arrow” while the Heart-Shaped Box Of Chocolates prop sees “the chocolate chomp the hunter, allowing ghosts to chow down on the opposition”.

Each map and the van have also got a Valentine’s Day makeover, with themed decorations.

The Valentine's Day Update is OUT NOW! We're bringing you the long-awaited host migration system, two new hero props, a Tunnel of Love addition to Carnival, seasonal decorations, a 50% off sale, and more! Read all the details on our Steam page: https://t.co/QJbqV66hn7 pic.twitter.com/bifDtcg1kN — Midnight Ghost Hunt 👻 (@PlayMGH) February 14, 2023

Away from the red roses, Coffee Stain has also introduced Host Migration to Midnight Ghost Hunt, “allowing players to change hosts easily mid-match if the original host leaves for any reason.”

“UI updates have been made to Midnight Ghost Hunt progression tiers, with a visual timeline of how close players are to the next tier, as well as core information about the progression tier system under the profile menu,” added Coffee Stain.

Released into Early Access last March, ​​Midnight Ghost Hunt is a Ghostbusters-influenced multiplayer hide-and-seek game where players can either take the role of Ghosts or Hunters. It’s currently available for 50 per cent off on Steam for a limited time.

