‘Minecraft’ announces real world and ingame collaboration with Crocs

Minecraft has confirmed a collaboration with Crocs, with the footwear collection launching later this month.

The camouflage-inspired range of shoes will be available to purchase from February 16. The range includes two classic clogs and two elevated slides, available in adult and child sizes.

Minecraft is also set to release a classic Croc slider alongside a range of Minecraft-themed Jibbitz, charms which will “turn any pair of Crocs into a Minecraft adventure”.

Fans can choose between a 5-pack of “flat charms featuring Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a creeper, and a pig [or a] 13-pack of 3D charms featuring various characters, mobs, and blocks.

The collection also includes an in-game pair of Minecraft x Crocs, available for free download in the Minecraft dressing room.

The Crocs collaboration will be available worldwide via the Crocs store.

Mojang is currently gearing up to release Minecraft Legends, a spin-off action-strategy game which is out April 18.

“Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the overworld,” reads the description.

Last month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Minecraft to ask players to redesign the town of Croydon in a bid to help tackle the climate crisis.

According to a press release, the aim of the initiative is “to inspire young Londoners to develop an interest in designing beautiful, affordable and sustainable places to live, work and visit.”

In recent months, Minecraft Education has also teamed up with BBC documentary series Frozen Planet 2 to create a series of educational worlds, worked with Europe’s biggest conservation charity to put the spotlight on the ancient ruins of the United Kingdom and launched a series of projects that aim to help teach young people about climate change, the environment, and flooding.

Elsewhere, one Minecraft creator reportedly spent three months recreating ‘Africa’ by Toto in the game.

