‘Minecraft’ climate change project is teaching young people about flooding

A project in Minecraft has been launched that aims to help teach young people about climate change, the environment, and flooding.

Called Rivercraft, the experience is available today (April 5) and has been built in a collaboration between Microsoft, the UK’s Environment Agency, and Archbishop Temple School in Preston, England.

The experience is based on the £54.7million flood risk management scheme in Preston and South Ribble, and uses Minecraft: Education Edition to give global access to the lessons about combating climate change. More information about how to gain access to Rivercraft can be found here.

Three different games are built into the experience, all of which inform on flood risk. “Managing Flooding” sees players building flood defences and prevention measures, while “Flood Prevention” explores how an individuals actions alleviate climate change. Finally, “Our Local Environment” will give players a digital workbook and camera in Minecraft and task them with finding local wildlife.

Flood risk manager for the Environment Agency, Andy Brown, said: “We want to help everyone discover their drive, passion and enthusiasm for the environment and the jobs available within that sector. We can’t wait to see Rivercraft and the Preston world brought to life across the globe.”

The Rivercraft world in Minecraft is based on the real flood risk management scheme in Preston, which will reduce flood risk to 4,700 homes in the area. The scheme began construction in October 2021 and is expected to be complete by summer 2023 with more information about it available here.

Minecraft’s director of learning programmes, Justin Edwards, said: “The game also shows how communities are impacted, not just individuals. We’re committed to making a better world through the power of play and this project is at the forefront of that vision.”

