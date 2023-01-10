‘Minecraft’ creator spends three months recreating Toto’s ‘Africa’ 

A Minecraft creator reportedly spent three months recreating Toto’s ‘Africa’ in the game.

The user, Stacinator, shared a clip of their creative efforts on Reddit, writing: “After 3 months I finally finished this project! Heres a snippet of Totos Africa in note blocks and command blocks.”

Esports reporter and YouTuber Jake Lucky also shared that the creator placed over 17,000 note blocks and 19,000 command blocks to create the tune and a savannah-themed background.

You can watch the full video below.

This creator spent 3 months recreating Toto – Africa in Minecraft with complete pixel animation She placed over 17,000 note blocks and 19,000 command blocks to make it happen… pic.twitter.com/tFLNuHKOE9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 8, 2023

In the 3D sandbox game, players can explore worlds and build formations using blocks which have various purposes, including the note blocks which emit sound when attacked, utilised or powered using Redstone – which is described as the “Minecraft equivalent of electricity”.

Describing the building process in Reddit comment, the creator said: “This project for me was a culmination of a bunch of different ideas that I at one point thought were all beyond my capabilities so I’m really proud of what I’ve learned. I really encourage you to keep at it! You may surprise yourself with what you can do, I know I did.”

In another comment, they also wrote that it was “the first note block song I’ve made that used every single fricking note block sound in the game!”

In October, it was announced that the Minecraft 1.20 update will bring camels, bamboo crafts and more.

Mojang shared that it hopes to increase the ways that players can represent themselves or their creativity in the game, including “fancier” hanging signs, which will launch with three different variants and can be crafted for all wood types.

Elsewhere, in September last year Minecraft teamed up with BBC documentary Frozen Planet to help children explore how climate change impacts our wildlife.