‘Minecraft Dungeons’ is now available on Steam

Minecraft Dungeons is no longer a Microsoft Store exclusive, meaning it is now available on Steam.

A mixture of Diablo meets everyone’s favourite sandbox game, Minecraft, the action RPG has benefited substantially from a steady stream of DLC (downloadable content) since its release in May 2020 and the Steam version provides exactly that.

The Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition available on Steam combines the base game with its six DLC add-ons – Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void – along with a soundtrack and digital artwork.

Minecraft Dungeons is different from Minecraft in that it’s a dungeon crawler rather than sandbox game. In our Minecraft Dungeons review, we described it as short but sweet with a loot system that appears “enticing” but ends up “hollow”. Effectively, this is Diablo for newcomers to the genre and will particularly appeal to younger gamers too.

The game will also appeal to fans of Minecraft lore as it sets players up against the Arch-Illager to destroy the Orb of Dominance and become the hero of the Overworld.

Other features include four-player co-op plus the game offers cross-platform support for the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The most recent DLC – Echoing Void – takes players to The End, a presumed homeland of the Endermen, and features an alien landscape surrounded by cosmic darkness. It’s the conclusion of the story side of Minecraft Dungeons but Mojang has announced that it won’t be the final DLC for the game.

Minecraft Dungeons is also receiving its own arcade cabinet featuring four-player co-op as announced earlier this year in conjunction with arcade gaming company, Play Mechanix.

