‘Minecraft Dungeons’ will receive cross-play support in November

Mojang Studios has announced that full cross-play support for Minecraft Dungeons will be introduced in November.

The feature was announced during the Minecraft Live 2020 showcase over the weekend, The function is set to go live next month and will be available for players across all of the game’s available platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Cross-play will be added through a free update, although a confirmed release date has not been announced. The feature can also be used with all of Minecraft Dungeons’ past and upcoming DLC packs.

Unite. Fight. Survive… Together! Cross-play is coming to @dungeonsgame in November, next month! Gather all your heroic friends and prepare to play together on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! ↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/4y6GojQyOC — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

During Minecraft Live, the developer also announced a brand-new DLC called Howling Peaks, which is set to arrive sometime in December. It will be the third expansion for the Minecraft spinoff, and will include new items and a new difficulty system with 20 new difficulty modes being added through the Apocalypse Plus system.

Howling Peaks will is set on a perilous snow-capped mountain, which players will have to ascend in order to defeat the powerful Tempest Golem. Along their journey, players will be able to discover new missions, enemies and more. A firm release date for the Howling Peaks DLC has not been announced.

Hello there hero, adventure calls once again! Dangerous mobs, new gear, and the power of the wind itself, all await you atop perilous peaks! Howling Peaks DLC arrives in December – it's nearly time to trek to the top! ↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/sAcpaWRe0x — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

Mojang has also confirmed on Twitter that it is working on more DLC packs for Minecraft Dungeons. The news arrived alongside a short clip that showcased gameplay footage from upcoming expansions, featuring lava-filled worked, underwater levels and more.

Microsoft previously announced that Minecraft Dungeons would be the first game to use overhauled controls for its xCloud game streaming service.