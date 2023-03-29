‘Minecraft’ is getting “story-driven” ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ DLC

Mojang and Wizards Of The Coast have announced the launch of Dungeons & Dragons downloadable content (DLC) for Minecraft, which will introduce a “story-driven” campaign and five classes to choose from.

The Dungeons & Dragons DLC is set to launch on the Minecraft Marketplace in spring 2023, and will include a number of enemies, locations and features from Wizards Of The Coast’s 1974 game.

In the DLC, players will choose from five Dungeons & Dragons classes – including Barbarian and Wizard – and explore five Forgotten Realms from the D&D universe. Like in the board game, Minecraft players will need to roll a 20-sided die (D20) to determine their dialogue options, which a press release has stated will be fully-voiced.

Advertisement

Additionally, players will be able to customise the stats of their characters and will be pitted against the likes of mindflayers, dragons, mimics and beholders.

“Choose your class, unlock classic spells, and ace ability checks while exploring iconic locations and battling monsters such as beholders, mimics, and more,” Mojang posted on Twitter, along with a trailer for the DLC — check it out below.

Adventure awaits with our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons DLC! Choose your class, unlock classic spells, and ace ability checks while exploring iconic locations and battling monsters such as Beholders, Mimics, and more! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ijfgiCZKWg — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 28, 2023

Riccardo Lenzi, senior producer at Mojang, confirmed that the DLC will be a “brand new, story-driven” addition that represents the studio’s “blocky take on the world of D&D“.

The trailer confirmed that players will have a variety of equipment to select for their character, while some of the magic-based characters will have access to spells.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Wizards Of The Coast had cancelled at least five unannounced games, including a title set in the world of D&D.

Advertisement

However, developer Hidden Path denied that its single-player role-playing game had been affected, while Hasbro said it was still “committed to using digital games”.

In other gaming news, Sega has confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023 — casting doubt on whether the Los Angeles conference can still go ahead this year.